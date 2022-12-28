Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

Residents had been without heat or water since Christmas Eve.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.

Spokesman for City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s Office Logan McVey said, “Last night they were getting residents put into hotels. Today, I believe, code enforcement and fire marshals and city officials are inspecting all the buildings."

McVey said hotel rooms were rented through at least Thursday night for residents who had been without heat or water since Christmas Eve.

The situation came to light after Columbia Police were called to Colony Apartments to investigate the shooting death of a woman. While police were on the scene, residents reached out for assistance.

Columbia-Richland Fire Spokesman Mike DeSumma said in a statement to WLTX Wednesday morning that personnel were continuing to access conditions at the property.