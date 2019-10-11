SUMTER, S.C. — More than a hundred friends, family and community members filled the Canty Memorial Church of God in Christ on Woodcrest Street to celebrate the life of Nevaeh Adams.

Police say she and her mother were murdered, and the suspect threw the child's body in the trash. A memorial service was held for Adams on Saturday, after her body was found in a landfill last month.

There was no casket at her service. Instead, a child-sized princess dress and crown sat at the center of the church surrounded by flowers.

There was also a blanket with her photo displayed near the pulpit. It read, in part, "I wish Heaven had visiting hours."

"Our princess. Life is not fair, but now God has given us closure,"Tameka Zellars said. "Our hearts hurt that the outcome of your returning to us safely was not what we expected.... We will forever raise awareness in memory of you and your mother as we try to help others."

Multiple speakers stepped forward to express their condolences to the family and share memories of time shared with Adams'.

Her loving spirit, fun personality, and smile were often noted.

Now, as they continue life without her, family ask for prayer to help them heal.

"It's when, I will say, the fanfare, when it's over. In the middle of the night, in the stillness of your mind is when you'll need strength and courage.... it's where this family is going to need you all the most," one speakers said. "To pray for them, to lift them up, to keep them encouraged."

They hope to continue to keep Adams' memory alive by using her story to promote awareness to domestic violence.