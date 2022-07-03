New housing developments raise traffic concerns in Lower Richland area

New housing development projects are leaving current resident concerned about how this will impact traffic flow in their communities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New development projects are in the works for the Lower Richland Community, and area residents are concerned about the impact they may have.

One project underway in Southeast Columbia is expected to be a 240 unit apartment complex, located at the corner of Atlas and Bluff Road.

"I don’t see this as a good thing for homeowners that have just recently purchased their homes out here," said resident Victor Newton, who has lived in his home for 13 years.

Newton told News 19 he is planning to move and put his home up for sale. "Our values gonna drop," Newton said. "If it doesn’t drop when they go up, it will drop sometime after that."

Newton said he is also worried about the increased traffic flow when construction is complete.

News 19 reached out to Richland County zoning officials, county council, as well as City of Columbia leaders but did not hear back.

In documents posted online for the Atlas Rd. project, officials announced a plan to widen Atlas Rd. from two to three and five lanes wide.

Two-miles away on Lower Richland Blvd. and Garners Ferry Rd, the county approved another large project in October of 2021. This project includes businesses and 846 homes.

"It can be a lot of congestion up in that area," said Lower Richland resident Kenneth Taylor.

Taylor, like Newton, is worried about increased traffic in his community, but he said he is not against more housing development.

"To have other apartments and homes, I'm sure the traffic will be more rapidly going through, which I think may not be a good thing," Taylor said.

According to the site plan, the development's proposed 846 housing units would be broken down this way:

430 single family detached homes on 71.8 acres, with 6 dwelling units per acre

85 single family attached (townhomes) on 10.7 acres, with 8 dwelling units per acre

331 multi-family units (apartments) on 20.7 acres, with 16 dwelling units per acre

61.9 acres of commercial use property -- mainly located along the Garners Ferry side of the site

10.7 acres of open, green space between dwelling units

According to the Richland County Transportation Penny Department, there is a plan to widen the stretch from Rabbit Run and Garners Ferry Rd. to five lanes. This expansion will be on Lower Richland Blvd. and will include four travel lanes and a center turn lane.