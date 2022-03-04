South Carolina group conducts survey for the state's senior population

The regional Area Agencies on Aging in South Carolina launched the survey to plan future services for the senior community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In efforts to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens in South Carolina, the state's Association of Area Agencies on Aging started an assessment survey.

The survey was created to help the agency better plan for future events and services in the senior community.

The survey can be taken anonymously and will also help to pinpoint the needs of seniors throughout the state as well.

Those who take the survey are asked a string of demographic questions, monthly income, and if they are receiving services from the Area Agency on Aging.