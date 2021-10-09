Stuff-A-Bus returns to the South Carolina Midlands; registration begins Monday

Details on how and when to register and donate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stuff-a-Bus is back in the South Carolina Midlands! With Christmas coming up, News19 will be working with the Salvation Army once again to provide for families who might not otherwise have gifts under the tree.

The event will be drive-thru due to COVID-19 and signups will either be by appointment or online. Registration begins on Monday for Orangeburg, Sumter, and Manning and the following week in Columbia.

The key registration dates with the Salvation Army are:

ORANGEBURG

Oct. 11 to Oct. 25

ONLINE ONLY at www.SAAngeltree.org

Documents and info required

More details coming soon at SAAngeltree.org.

SUMTER AND MANNING

Oct. 11 to Oct. 15

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY at 16 Kendrick Street. To schedule, please call 803-775-9336.

Documents and info required

Valid picture ID for the person applying

Proof of identity for each person in the household. Examples include: Birth Certificate, Social Security card, Medicaid Card, Green Card

Proof of all household income, or a DSS Printout or Approved SNAP Benefit letter

Proof of all household expenses (previous or current-month bills). Must show residency in Sumter, Clarendon, or Lee counties. Clothing and Shoe sizes and Wish list for each child 10 and under.

COLUMBIA:

October 18 - October 29

ONLINE at www.doingthemostgood.org

Documents and info required

Picture ID for the head of household.

Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following IDs can be used: US driver’s license, Social Security card, state-issued non-driver ID card, US passport, employee ID card, school ID card, health insurance card, Medicare, matricula consular ID card, U.S. military ID card, birth certificate.

Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age.

If your household currently qualifies for food stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card and a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of food stamps (SNAP) benefits the information below is not necessary.

Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days Examples include pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI disability, Social Security statement, VA, or other pensions.

Anyone 18 years or older and receiving no income must show proof of zero wage. (A zero wage statement from the unemployment office).

Proof of all household expenses paid in the past 30 days (not bills that you owe, but bills that were paid).

Donations

The public will get a chance to donate at Walmarts around the Midlands on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The tentative schedule is as follows:

December 3

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

December 10