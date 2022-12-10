Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth

Since starting a year ago, the organization has worked to create a coloring book, graphic novel, and music video with Columbia-area youth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts.

They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.

Saturday's video shoot was one example of the different forms of artistic expression the group uses to build skills in writing and artistry.

Since starting one year ago, the organization has also worked to create a coloring book and graphic novel.

Organizers said that Saturday's video shoot was another chance to engage the youth with free activities while promoting the brand.

"We help them to find their story, to write out their story, to create characters, to bring their stories to life, and then we work with partners to just bring it all together," founder Quinn Hayes said.

The song will be released next summer in partnership with The Sound of Learning, Hayes added.