'Welcome to Lake Murray' sign project kicks off; how you can be a part of it

Residents will get the chance to have etched bricks included in the project.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Area tourism officials announced on Saturday that Lake Murray will soon get its own welcome sign through a new project that will get the community involved.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board announced the new "Welcome to Lake Murray" sign project by email and through social media on Saturday morning. When complete, the new signage will be located at the Lake Murray Dam at the intersection of North Lake Drive, Lake Murray Boulevard, and Bush River Road.

In addition to providing a notable gateway to one of the area's most well-known lakes, the new signage is also expected to give locals a chance to be part of the historic process.

Through its "buy-a-brick" campaign, donors can have their names - or the names of loved ones - etched into individual bricks.

"Your engraved brick will serve as a permanent and lasting memory in this community and the signage will help welcome the 1 million+ visitors that visit this region each year," Miriam Atria, the tourism board president, said in a statement provided to News19.

The tourism board said that the period to purchase a brick will continue through May 31, though space is limited.