1 dead after shooting in northeast Columbia Sunday night

Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating shooting off Parklane Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m. May 28, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Springtree Drive, off Parklane Road, in northeast Columbia. Arriving at the scene, deputies found a man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.