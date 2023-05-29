1 dead after shooting in northeast Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead Sunday evening.
Around 8 p.m. May 28, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Springtree Drive, off Parklane Road, in northeast Columbia. Arriving at the scene, deputies found a man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.