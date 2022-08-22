U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized the massive amounts of drugs at the Port of Nogales on Saturday.

NOGALES, Ariz. — More than 1 million fentanyl pills were part of a large drug seizure on Saturday.

Along with the fentanyl, more than 100 pounds of cocaine were among the illegal substances found in an 18-wheeler at the Port of Nogales. Port Director Michael W. Humphries shared details about the seizure on Twitter.

Photos in the tweet posted by Humphries show the various drugs located in trap doors under the trailer and seats of the semi truck.

The floor of the truck was found with approx 300,000 pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 13 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of cocaine.

18-Wheeler trailer floor compartment with approx 1.27 million pills and 104 lbs of cocaine

Vehicle floor with approx 300,000 pills, 2 lbs fentanyl powder, 13 lbs of heroin and 10 lbs of cocaine pic.twitter.com/z3HIcQdW7C — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 22, 2022

No additional details on the incident were immediately released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

