17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC

Madison Kaylee Pack was last seen at the McDonald's in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster.

She is described as being 5'10, with green eyes and blonde/brown hair. Pack was last seen wearing a hoodie, possibly burgundy or black in color, and dark colored pants.