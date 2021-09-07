The 8-year-old girl was shot while playing in the front yard with her cousin.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Less than two weeks after she was killed, the Statesville Police Department says they were able to arrest three teens in the shooting death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and the wounding of her cousin. However, a fourth suspect remains on the run.

The department announced the charges made against the teens during a news briefing Friday. The four teens range in age from 17 years old up to 19 years old.

Those charged include:

18-year-old Nasir Cor'lee Turner of Mooresville

19-year-old Donnell Tiajian Ellison of Statesville

19-year-old Sayqwon Kalil Miller of Statesville

A 17-year-old juvenile suspect who could not be identified

The three teens who are of majority age were all charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury. A juvenile petition for the 17-year-old suspect was also obtained so he could be charged like the others.

Turner, Miller, and the juvenile are all in custody, while Ellison is still on the run. Statesville police have deemed him armed and dangerous and urged anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911 immediately.

During the news conference on Friday, the department said they were able to find and seize two cars connected to the homicide: a white Honda Accord and a white Mercedes-Benz. Based on the evidence, police said they identified the four suspects in the shooting. They also stressed the investigation was ongoing, declining to answer questions while asking the public to come forward with more information

The charges come 11 days after the shooting, which unfolded on June 28 as Howell and her 7-year-old cousin Tariq Lowery played in the front yard of a home along Wilson Lee Boulevard.

Gunshots rang out just before 7 p.m., hitting both children. Howell died of her injuries at a hospital, but Lowery was able to recover.

Howell and Lowery weren't the only children shot that night; just down the road on Newbern Avenue, a 10-year-old boy was shot in a similar drive-by incident as officers investigated the first shooting. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Since the shootings unfolded, the Statesville community rallied around the family, holding a cookout fundraiser to help them financially.