Shaw Airman found dead at off-base home identified; no foul play suspected

Sumter Police are investigating the death, which happened on Thursday at the Airman's off-base home.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are investigating a Shaw Airman's death at a home off-base but do not suspect foul play, officials said.

The 20th Fighter Wing announced on Saturday that Senior Airman William N. Uche was found dead in his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning journeyman with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron and had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019. He was originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, officials said.

The 20th Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Kristoffer Smith, extended his condolences to Uche's family.

"We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week," he said.