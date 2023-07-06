Missing mother, son investigation leads police back to area near home on Thursday

Police didn't provide details regarding what led to the latest search near the home but said their efforts to find both are ongoing.

SUMTER, S.C. — The search for answers in the disappearance of a mother and two-year-old son brought police back to the neighborhood around their home on Thursday.

Sumter Police said that officers searched the area surrounding the home of 20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and 2-year-old Matayo Van Dam. The two have been at the center of a days-long search after not making contact with family. The mother and son are originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

Police found Van Dam's car parked next to their Wilson Street home. But no one was in the home or the vehicle.

