Missing Columbia woman found dead, boyfriend charged with murder

Alisa Wood had first been reported missing back in May.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies said a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and that her boyfriend is responsible for her killing.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that that the body of 38-year-old Alisa Wood was found in Newberry County on July 19. Lott said the remains were found in a shallow grave near the Little Mountain community.

The Richland County Coroner's office used dental records to identify her as Wood.

"Investigations like this are always heart-wrenching," Lott said. "Alisa was a mother, sister, and friend."

Wood was last seen at a home on Cactus Drive in Columbia on May 10 and she was reported missing two days later. When she was reported missing, deputies had said Wood had medical conditions that required medication. They added that they believed she was in danger.

Lott said as his officers worked the case they began to zero in on her boyfriend, 26-year-old Matthew Drennan, as a possible suspect. "Things didn't add up," Lott said. "Some of his story just didn't feel right."

Lott says that eventually during interviewing Drennan told them where Wood's body could be found. He said he believes the motive was domestic in nature.

The sheriff said he's just glad her family has closure.

"This was someone who had their life needlessly taken away from them," he said.