KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office announced that four men have been charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of 44-year-old Cletis Edward "Eddie" Baker Jr.

The murder took place Sept. 18.

Investigators from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and SLED determined that the homicide took place on the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road in Camden. Baker's body was found dumped on Damascus Church Road, near Flatrock Road in Westville.

According to police reports, an "extensive effort" to remove and destroy evidence at the crime scene had occurred prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The Doc Humphries Road location is known to Kershaw County Sheriff's Office to be a drug house where multiple search warrants and drug arrests have been made in the past.

Four Camden men have been charged in Baker's murder as accessories after the fact: Joseph Michael Edwards, 35; Ronny Mac English. 53; Jackson Perry Jacobs ,27; and Christopher Gary Beasley, 19.

More charges are expected, the investigation is ongoing.