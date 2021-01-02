Arrest made in Lexington shooting that left one dead

Incident happened at Platt Springs Road business on Sunday, Jan. 31

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Investigators with Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) announced an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 31, that left one man dead.

According to reports, Regin Nicreis Oakman, 26, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Sunday, LCSD responded to a call of a shooting at a business in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road in Lexington. Two men who worked together at the business got into an argument that turned into a fight after midnight. That's when Oakman pulled a gun and shot one of the two men.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Michael Lewis Keaton, 39, of Gaston.

Oakman was identified as a person of interest and was arrested to his home on Topaz Court Sunday afternoon.

Oakman was transported to Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.