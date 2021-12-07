Arrest made in October shooting death on Longreek Drive

The victim was found shot multiple times in a vehicle on Longcreek Drive back in October.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person dead on Longcreek Drive back in October, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Juwaan Johnson is charged with murder for killing a man on Longcreek Drive on Oct. 21.

Deputies say they were called to 1800 Longcreek Drive around 10 p.m. on October 21 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. EMS responded and determined that the man was deceased.

No motive for the shooting has been released from authorities.