Columbia police arrest man accused of intentionally crashing into Jimmy John's restaurant

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a "conflict" with an acquaintance who works at the restaurant.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators have found a man they believe intentionally crashed into a Columbia restaurant - and then left the scene.

According to Columbia Police, the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The driver slammed into the Jimmy John's restaurant at 5910 Garners Ferry Road - the Woodhill Shopping Center. Photos from the restaurant show significant damage suggesting the car went a considerable distance into the restaurant.

"Soon after the incident, the male driver backed the vehicle out of the store and left the scene," the department said in a brief statement.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the heavily damaged southeast Columbia restaurant.

Just before noon, police said Richland County deputies had found the car involved in the crash, a black, mid-2000s era Ford Mustang with front end damage, near Decker Boulevard.