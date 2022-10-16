One left with life-threatening wounds in Sunday afternoon shooting

The shooting happened on Burke Avenue which is just off of North Main Street around 3 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say one person is receiving treatment for life-threatening wounds following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

Columbia Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Burke Avenue which is close to the intersection of North Main Street and Albemarle Street.

Police said they were initially responding to an automated gunshot reporting system alert when they found the victim, described only as a male.

At this point, police haven't said if the victim was an adult or juvenile or what the motive of the shooting may have been.