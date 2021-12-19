Coroner reports man found shot at Newberry-Laurens county line has died

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece released the man's name late Sunday evening.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found early Sunday morning walking along a road with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston of Fairfield County.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Alston was first spotted around 4 a.m. by a 911 caller who described him walking along S.C. Hwy. 66 near the Laurens County border. The caller also described him as being bloody.

Because of the location, both Newberry and Laurens County deputies responded and found Alston with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed to render aid until emergency medical services could take him from the scene.

And while the victim was conscious at the time, investigators said he was unable to provide much information to them about what had happened.

No details were provided on his condition at that time, with the most recent update coming with the coroner's announcement that he had died around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.