Richland County shooting near Piney Grove, Broad River roads wounds one

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting off of Piney Grove and Broad River roads on Tuesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Wynn Way - which is off of Piney Grove Road and not far from Broad River Road. Deputies arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. That person was then taken to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel.

While the sheriff's department hasn't publicly announced a suspect or a motive, investigators believe this was an isolated incident and not a threat to the community in general.