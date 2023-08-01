Deputies: Man barricaded inside home near St. Andrews area in Columbia, people asked to avoid area

Richland County Sheriff's Department advises public to avoid area around 100 block of Morningside Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public to a situation happening now in the St. Andrews Road area of Columbia.

The situation is taking place Tuesday in the area of the 100 block of Morningside Drive, off Beatty Road.

According to deputies, an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a home and Crisis Negotiators and RCSD Special Response Team members are communicating with the person. According to officers, the man has threatened to kill himself, others and law enforcement.

As a precaution, deputies have evacuated nearby homes. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

RCSD asks the public to avoid the area.