Deputy, suspect wounded in east Georgia shooting; coroner called to the scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A deputy and suspect have been shot following an incident in Richmond County, Georgia, on Saturday.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Ellis Street around 11:20 a.m. following an emergency call regarding someone with a gun.

Very few details are available, but the sheriff's office said that a deputy and the subject were each shot at least once. The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the Richmond County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

The sheriff's office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting independently. The agency has not yet released any details about the shooting or those wounded.