Two juveniles at DJJ sent to the hospital after 'group disturbance'

The incident occurred Thursday, June 2, at the Broad River Road facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred Thursday, June 2, at the Department of Juvenile Justice's (DJJ) Broad River Correctional Center that sent two youth to the hospital.

Two youths at BRRC ended up in the hospital after the "group disturbance."

DJJ Director Eden Hendrick released this statement:

Yesterday afternoon at BRRC, there was a group disturbance that DJJ staff brought under control in less than 15 minutes.

DJJ contacted SLED to investigate the incident. SLED also provided support to ensure order during the investigation. Two youths were transported to the hospital, with one being released shortly thereafter and the other remained overnight for observation.

There were no reported fractures or other major injuries to the youth. No staff were injured during the incident and there was no property damage.

We appreciate SLED’s prompt assistance in this incident and their partnership with SCDJJ.

DJJ cannot comment on the identification of the youth involved.