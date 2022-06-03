SLED investigating after armed man allegedly opened fire on deputies

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has called in state agents to investigate after deputies say a man fired shots at officers Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the department, multiple agencies are in the area of Feather Run Trail and Quail Hollow after a 911 call reporting that an armed man was threatening to shoot family members and himself.

As officers arrived, he ran from the scene with a handgun the department said. Authorities said he then ran into the woods and opened fire on officers when, in turn, returned fire.

It's unclear if the armed suspect was injured. However, the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave. Per the department's protocol, the agency has since requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate independently.

In the meantime, the sheriff's department said to expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the near future due to the ongoing investigation.