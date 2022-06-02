New York investigators make additional arrest in South Carolina child's murder

Seth Phillips has been charged with murder and is being held as a fugitive from justice in Ontario County, New York waiting extradition back to Orangeburg County.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Authorities in New York state have made an additional arrest in connection to a 6-year-old child's murder in South Carolina weeks earlier.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Seth Phillips of Farmington, New York has been arrested and charged with murder after the sheriff's office there was notified that Orangeburg County investigators had obtained an arrest warrant against him.

Phillips is just the latest arrest in the death of 6-year-old Winston Hunter who was found shot dead late in the evening of May 13 at a home in the town of Woodford.

The announcement comes just two days after the arrest of another suspect in Ontario County, 20-year-old Michael Lloyd, and a 17-year-old suspect there just a day earlier.

Nineteen-year-old Ethan Anderson of West Columbia was also arrested on a few days before that.