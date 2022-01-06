Arrest made in Eau Claire senior's killing on what would have been his graduation day

The announcement comes one day after the community honored the life of Bertrand "Troy" Ganaway III at the graduation ceremony he would have attended.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 20-year-old now joins two other suspects in jail for his alleged role in the murder of a teen who was set to graduate this week.

Investigators now say Dashan King was involved in the May 21 shooting of Bertrand "Troy" Ganaway III in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road. During the shooting, another teen was also injured.

King was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Already in jail on murder charges are 17-year-old Savion Thomas who is being charged as an adult and a 16-year-old who has not been named.

The latest arrest announcement comes one day after the Eau Claire High School community honored Ganaway's life one more time at the graduation he would have been attending.