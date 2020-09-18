Two teens arrested in Columbia apartment shooting

Gunfire broke out at the Granby Mills Apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say two teens have been arrested in a shooting that injured no one near the University of South Carolina.

It happened early Friday morning at the Granby Mills Apartments located at 510 Heyward Street near the University of South Carolina.

Police initially said say they have detained two males pertaining to the incident. Later, they announced the two suspects, only identified as teens, were now arrested.

Officers say they believe the incident began as a fight and then guns were fired. Again, no one was wounded.

More details are expected to be released later.