FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who used a machete and a hammer to rob the Grand Central Truck Stop.

According to law enforcement, the armed robbery happened on August 31 at the Grand Central Truck Stop on SC 200 at the intersection of Interstate 77 near Winnsboro in Fairfield County.

Two individuals wore masks and were armed with a hammer and a large knife, believed to be a machete.

One of the subjects came back on September 9 with a large knife and robbed the store again.

Fairfeild County Sheriff's office

A four-door vehicle, dark in color, is believed to have been used in this incident.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the individuals involved, contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.