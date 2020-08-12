Man found shot to death inside his Kershaw County home

Christopher Curbeam, 49, was shot in his home on Jewell Drive, in the Simpson area of Fairfield County.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of a man who was killed in a weekend shooting.

Christopher Curbeam, 49, was shot in his home on Jewell Drive, in the Simpson area of Fairfield County. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report, the shooting happened on Sunday, December 6.

The incident is still being investigated by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department.