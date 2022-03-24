South Carolina woman loses arms to dog attack, family says

The incident remains under investigation.

HONEA PATH, S.C. — A South Carolina woman had her arms amputated after being mauled by three dogs as she walked down a road, her family said.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked Monday morning while walking to her home in Honea Path, her sister, Shenna Green, told news outlets.

Green said Waltman, a mother of three, was still being attacked when a man found her in a ditch. Green said the man had to get a gun and shoot it in the air to get the dogs off of her.

Waltman was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital. She had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, her family said.

“She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.

According to Green, the dogs live in the area and there is a ‘Beware of Dogs’ sign on the property. The dogs have been seized by animal control for Abbeville County, where the attack occurred, authorities said.

“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” the family said in an online post requesting prayers and donations.