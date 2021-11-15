Fatal shooting under investigation in Rosewood area

Based on preliminary information, police say it appears that the shooting is isolated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in south Columbia.

According to police, two males were shot in the 2200 block of Kennedy Street in the Rosewood area on Monday night. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are talking with people on the scene to help determine what happened.

Based on preliminary information, police say it appears that the shooting is isolated.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: