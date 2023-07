Columbia-Richland Fire responded to call around 10 p.m. Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a townhome on S. Beltline Boulevard Tuesday night.

Columbia-Richland Fire responded to the call around 10 p.m. July 18 to find heavy fire coming from the first floor of the unit and spreading quickly to the second floor.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported. The occupants of the townhouse were able to safely escape the blaze.