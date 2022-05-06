'Armed and dangerous' suspect in 2 shootings believed to be in South Carolina: US Marshals

Sherron McCombs is wanted in connection with two shootings in the Tampa, Florida, area. U.S. Marshals believe he is in South Carolina near the North Carolina border.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals and Florida investigators are asking for the public's help locating an armed fugitive who they believe may be in upstate South Carolina near the North Carolina state line.

Sherron David McCombs Jr. is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder and several other charges related to two shootings in Tampa, Florida. The first shooting happened on Nov. 21, 2021, while the other was in early January 2022.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said McCombs is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

A SLED spokesperson said U.S. Marshals have reason to believe that McCombs, 22, is in the upstate area near the border with North Carolina. Investigators haven't given any details on McCombs' connection to the Carolinas.

Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-873-TIPS. Witnesses may also use the Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay website.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts