Three men shot at Sumter gas station, person of interest wanted

Incident occurred at a S. Guignard Drive convenience store Thursday, July 14

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are searching for information from the public after three people were shot at a gas station.

The shooting took place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive.

According to officers, a total of three men--ages 32,37, and 44--were hit by gunfire. Two of the men were taken by ambulance to the hospital, while another victim was taken by a personal vehicle for help at the hospital.

All three received treatment and have now been released.

Officers say they're working to determine what led up to the shooting and who may have been involved but they said they are looking for a person of interest. They have not said yet if they know if there is a motive.