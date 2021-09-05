Richland County deputies investigate Sunday afternoon shooting off Bluff Road

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body, authorities say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly shot off of Bluff Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the call came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hileah Drive - which is located just off Bluff Road and about 1.3 miles south of I-77.

Police said the victim, a man, had been shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital by another vehicle and not an ambulance.