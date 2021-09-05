Richland County deputies investigate Sunday afternoon shooting off Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly shot off of Bluff Road on Sunday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the call came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hileah Drive - which is located just off Bluff Road and about 1.3 miles south of I-77.
Police said the victim, a man, had been shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital by another vehicle and not an ambulance.
The man's condition wasn't released and it's unclear what led up to the shooting. However, police say the incident is still under investigation.