Human remains found in shallow grave identified as Graniteville man

Authorities said the victim died from being shot multiple times.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released the identity of a person found buried in a shallow grave along an Aiken County road earlier in the month.

The investigation began on July 14 when the human remains were found in the 300 block of Wendy Lane. The victim's identity and how the person died were unknown at the time.

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that both questions appear to be answered. Through DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said that 39-year-old John T. Belote of Graniteville was identified as the victim. Ables said the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.