Fight at Broad River Correctional Institution leads to inmate's death

Multiple agencies are investigating the death and the fight that preceded it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate has died at the hospital following a prison fight that happened on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the fight happened at the Broad River Correctional Institution and initially left one of those involved critically injured.

Authorities said the deceased, 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss, was in a fight with his cellmate and then hospitalized due to his injuries. It was at the hospital that authorities say Goss later died.

The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the incident, as are the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner's Office.