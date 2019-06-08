COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents and community members continue to discuss the disturbing actions by a student at Cardinal Newman. Law enforcement said the now former student claimed he was going to shoot up the school.

He also appeared in controversial online videos where he talked about his hatred for black people.

"He may of made a threat to one particular school, but he was also making threats against all African-Americans in general," Annabelle Robertson said.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department a Cardinal Newman student is seen on video making racist threats, pretending to shoot black people and he also threatened to shoot up the school.

Weeks after the student was arrested the video has now circulated within the community and Robertson said her daughter brought it to her attention after receiving it.

"It was a terrorist video, and he was making threats against people in our community and that information was kept under wraps," Robertson said.

The videos were shared to Robertson's daughter in a text. After Robertson saw it she shared it on social media.

"I put the videos on social media because I believe they were already circulating in the public sphere, but I was not aware at how widely the were being circulated. And I wanted parents in our community who follow me and follow my accounts to be aware that sort of thing was happening so they could take the necessary steps with their children and with their schools to protect them," Robertson said. "So, it was out of concern."

Robertson said her daughter and some of her friends were worried after seeing these videos.

"I in no way intended to be whistle blower here," Robertson said. "I just wanted to alert people and I hope that everyone will take that stand when they see things around them that need to be brought to the attention of authorities or schools, that's what my hope is."

The student was arrested on July 17th. Cardinal Newman did not initially tell parents about the arrest, until Friday. On Monday, the school's principal apologized for the delay.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a number of weapons were seized from the teen's home, including pistols, shotguns and semi automatic weapons.