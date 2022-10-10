Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible

Two people were killed in northeast Richland County while one was shot in Horry County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes.

Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the town of Atlantic Beach. Officers say charges are pending against him.

The charges come after a warrant search conducted there.

A day earlier, Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around 7:05 p.m. inside their home on Greensprings Drive, which is just off North Brickyard Road. Both died from gunshots, according to deputies.

At 4:40 p.m. that same day in Horry County, police there responded to a home in the 4000 block block of Highway 319 outside of Conway for a report of a shooting. Officers say 52-year-old Natasha Stevens of Conway was found dead inside of gunshot wounds.

The Dewitts and Stevens were all related.

Officers have not yet said what they think led up to the killings or a possible motivation in the incident. Deputies say the investigations remain active and ongoing and that they will provide more information when it becomes available.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims as they face this difficult time," Richland and Horry County law enforcement said in a joint statement.