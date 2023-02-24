Lee Correctional officer fired, arrested on contraband, drug charges

The drugs and contraband were uncovered by a K-9 drug unit.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — An officer at Lee Correctional Institution has been fired and charged with having contraband and drugs.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Britney K. Felder of Clarendon County was arrested on Thursday after being found with packages of wrapped contraband that included cigars, loose tobacco, lighters, rolling papers, and 581 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Warrants state the contraband was found in her vehicle and the synthetic marijuana was found in the trunk of the car. Felder admitted that the vehicle in question, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, was hers.