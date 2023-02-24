Cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh to continue in his double murder trial

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul in June of 2021 at the family's large hunting estate.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial will hear from the defendant for a second straight day, as he works to convince them that's he not the sort of man who could have killed his wife and son.

Prosecution cross-examination of Murdaugh will continue Friday. That questioning was interrupted by the Judge Clifton Newman the previous day so the trial could end for the day. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said he estimates he still has several more hours of questioning to go.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and adult son Paul in June of 2021 at the family's large hunting estate in Colleton County, South Carolina. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

On Thursday, Murdaugh decided to take the stand in his own defense. In questioning by defense attorney Jim Griffin, Murduagh emphatically said he didn't kill his wife and son and repeatedly broke down in tears while talking about his family. He did, however, admit he lied to investigators and friends about going to the family's dog kennels on the night of the killings. He claims it was because he was paranoid of law enforcement.

Alex Murdaugh Friday Trial Updates

Thursday Trial Recap

Alex Murdaugh took the stand midmorning Thursday in his defense in the double murder trial in Colleton County.

The first questions put to him from defense attorney Jim Griffin were did he take a gun and shoot his son Paul, blow his brains out? Shoot his wife Maggie in the thigh, torso and head? Murdaugh answered, No, Mr. Griffin, I did not shoot my wife and son. Ever.

Murdaugh admitted he lied about being in the kennel minutes before Paul and Maggie were shot, and he admitted he lied to SLED during multiple interviews.

He blamed his lies on June 7, 2021, on paranoia related to his opioid addiction and said he had to keep lying once he started.

The 911 call he placed was played and Alex admitted when he found there bodies, he did touch Maggie and Paul, trying to get a pulse and he got blood on his fingertips.

While he admitted he stole money from his clients and his law firm, Alex downplayed the thefts and said the discovery of his financial misdeeds was not putting pressure on him. He described his relationships with Maggie and Paul as very loving and said he did not kill either of them.

Cross examination by solicitor Creighton Waters began after lunch.

Waters started out asking about Murdaugh’s family legacy and the line of solicitors in his past. Waters noted Alex carried a solicitor’s badge with him – had it with him on numerous occasions such as when Alex showed up at the hospital after the boat accident that killed Mallory Beach, prominently displayed on the dash of his car the night of June 7, and found in the Mercedes on September 4 after Alex was shot in the head. Murdaugh said he kept the badge in his vehicles in case he was pulled over and admitted he thought it might bring him advantages if he were ever pulled over, having a “warming effect on other law enforcement.”

Waters also started to ask Murdaugh about his financial misdeeds. For almost every question, Murdaugh had a similar answer: He admitted misleading the clients, admitted he stole the money, and admitted he was wrong for doing it.

After about 45 minutes of a laundry list of the millions of dollars Murdaugh stole and Murdaugh giving the same answer to Water’s questions, Judge Clifton Newman called the court in recess around 5:45 Thursday afternoon.