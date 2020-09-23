x
Crime

Man's body found off I-20 in Lexington County

According to Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the body was located at a former rest area off I-20 west.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found at the edge of the woods near Interstate 20. 

According to deputies, the body was located at a former rest area off I-20 west. It was between mile marker 48 and 49, which is about two miles away from the Longs Pond Road exit.

The man's body was found at the edge of the woods and there are major crimes detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. 

There is No more information is available at this time. 

