FBI: Man shot while illegally entering Shaw Air Force Base was armed

Authorities said there is no indication that the incident was related to "terrorism or any other violent extremism" the FBI said.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — A man who was shot while gaining illegal entry to a U.S. Air Force Base in South Carolina was armed but likely had no terroristic motives, the FBI said Saturday.

The agency provided an update regarding its investigation of an incident at Shaw Air Force Base that happened on Friday around 1:30 p.m. According to the FBI's findings, a man illegally gained access to the base with what it described as a prohibited weapon.

That's when the man was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron. The FBI also said that the man is still receiving treatment at a Columbia-area hospital, however, he is expected to survive.