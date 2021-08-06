Meth distribution nets two SC men more than 12 years in prison each

The two will also be supervised.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina men convicted of selling methamphetamine on multiple occasions are now facing lengthy prison sentences following a judge's ruling.

According to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett Dehart of the District of South Carolina, 42-year-old Chazoid Cenetell Rogers and 42-year-old Oyarmma Robinson, both of Hartsville were sentenced to 150 months in prison - or about 12-and-a-half years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said both men pleaded guilty to their roles with the intent to distributing - and the actual distribution of - methamphetamine.

The incidents happened in the spring and summer of 2019 according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement. During this time, law enforcement agencies conducted "a series of controlled buys" of meth from both men.

Rogers was involved in five sales over a three-month period - an amount totaling 209 grams. Robinson participated in two sales of meth in one month weighing in at 111 grams.

U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon handed down the sentence for both men which will be followed by five years of court-ordered supervision. However, there is no parole in the federal system.