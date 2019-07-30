The Mi Casita Sports Bar and Lounge, a site that has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years, has agreed to shut down, according to the Richland County Sheriff.

The club surrendered its alcohol license Tuesday. Sheriff Leon Lott said by giving up that document, the bar also will stop operation. However, Lott says the South Carolina Department of Revenue will move forward to have their license revoked to ensure their permanent closure.

The bar, according to the Richland County Sheriff's department, had proven to be a public nuisance and was to have a hearing Tuesday with the revenue department about its liquor license

During the past three years, Richland County deputies say have responded to more than 50 calls of complaints, ranging from fights and alcohol violations, to multiple shootings and even a murder in 2017.Mi Casita’s owners were given multiple opportunities to correct the violations, but they didn’t, according to deputies.

This is the second club shutdown in less than a week. On July 25, Sheriff Lott personally put a padlock on Club La'Roice in Northeast Richland County after it got multiple complaints.