Richland County Sheriff seeks identity of two men in connection to murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help in identifying two men who may have information about a shooting that occurred on July 4, 2021.
Surveillance video from Rose Gold Club, at 2219 Broad River Rd. in Columbia, shows two men -- one in a red shirt and the other in a yellow shirt -- who entered the club that evening.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the club around 4 a.m. on July 4. Arriving at the scene, deputies found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators would like to identify and talk to the men on the surveillance video.
Anyone with information on either man or details about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or call 1-800-CRIME-SC.