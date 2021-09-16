Richland County Sheriff seeks identity of two men in connection to murder investigation

The victim was shot and killed on July 4 at the Rose Gold Club on Broad River Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help in identifying two men who may have information about a shooting that occurred on July 4, 2021.

Surveillance video from Rose Gold Club, at 2219 Broad River Rd. in Columbia, shows two men -- one in a red shirt and the other in a yellow shirt -- who entered the club that evening.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the club around 4 a.m. on July 4. Arriving at the scene, deputies found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators would like to identify and talk to the men on the surveillance video.