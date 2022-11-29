Newberry County deputies seek help locating missing girl

Natalie Taylor Sauls was last seen in the Prosperity area

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Natalie Taylor Sauls.

Sauls, 16, allegedly ran away from her home in the Prosperity area of Newberry County around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

She was seen wearing black leggings and an oversized sweatshirt of unknown color, and was driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander bearing South Carolina tag NTL767.

Sauls is described being 5 feet 4 inches in height weighing 130 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.