One dead, possibly four others wounded in Chester County midnight shooting

Authorities said they found out after arriving and finding one person dead that there may have been additional victims already headed to the hospital.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a shooting that killed one and possibly injured four others just after midnight on Sunday.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office released a statement later Sunday morning that said, around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Powell Drive off of James F. Wherry and Harvey Neely roads in the northern part of the county.

They found one person dead when they arrived and further investigation suggested that four other victims who had also been wounded by gunfire had already left the scene and were heading to the hospital.