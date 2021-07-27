Suspect wanted for shooting into gas station on Piney Grove Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a man they say was shot into a gas station early Tuesday morning in the St. Andrews area .
Officers say no one was injured when a gunman shot into the Spinx gas station located at 495 Piney Grove Rd. around 8 a.m.
Deputies have not said if they have surveillance video of the suspect.
LCSD asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or use the mobile app to share an anonymous tip.